Since early 2022, the Pixel Watch has been a hot topic for leakers. And they were right to predict that the long-awaited watch would finally be announced at this year's Google I/O. The watch was scheduled to arrive in 2021, but due to chip shortages, it couldn't be announced at that time. Google didn't reveal much about the Pixel Watch but did confirm its existence. The company also shared that the watch will launch alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro later this year.



Now, a few days later Google confirmed the Pixel Watch existence, and a new report has shared many details about the insides of the Pixel Watch. The news, however, may not excite you. This is because 9to5 Google has claimed that the upcoming watch may come with old and outdated hardware. If reports are to be believed, the Google Pixel Watch may use Samsung's Exynos 9110 chipset.

This chipset is almost four years old as the Exynos 9110 chipset made a debut in 2018. Previously, it was speculated that the watch would use the Exynos W920. The same chipset was used in the Galaxy Watch 4. So if you're expecting the Google Watch to be a powerhouse, it won't be because of the dated chipset it's speculated to use in the Pixel Watch. However, it's just a rumour because Google hasn't officially revealed which chip will power the show in the Pixel Watch.

After months of rumours and leaks, Google has finally unveiled the Pixel Watch at I/O. However, it was not a launch but an announcement. Google revealed the design of the smartwatch so whistleblowers can rest until the watch hits the market.



On the launch schedule, Google said that the Pixel Watch will arrive alongside the Pixel 7 series later this year. The smartwatch features a round face that will have a curved glass with silicone straps that bear an uncanny resemblance to the Apple Watch.



Google noted that the Pixel Watch runs an updated version of Wear OS 3 and will come with Fitbit integration that adds several new health-focused features to Google's first Android smartwatch. Google did not disclose what chip the smartphone will use or what sensors it has, and how long it will last. For those details, we will have to wait for Google to launch the watch on the market.