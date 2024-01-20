Live
Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard
Is reportedly planning to add its own image generator directly to its AI chatbot Bard.
New Delhi:
As shared by developer Dylan Roussel on X, an unpublished Google Bard changelog -showed how you can “Create images with Bard”, reports 9to5Google.
“Here’s what’s coming next in Bard; tomorrow. Image generation with Bard will use Imagen, Google’s Text-to-Image “diffusion technology,” Roussel wrote.
However, the developer also noted that the “content of this changelog may still be changed until officially released”.
Similar to other tools, it will allow users to create images by simply describing their imagination in words to the chatbot. This tool should be powered by Google’s Imagen family of models, the report mentioned.
Meanwhile, Google has added a new feature in Maps that will let users navigate in tunnels or other satellite dead zones.
The company added support for ‘Bluetooth beacons’ and has rolled out widely on Google Maps for Android, however, it still missing in the iOS version of the app. Bluetooth beacons are not new as the Google-owned Waze has long supported the technology in tunnels globally, including major cities like New York City, Chicago, Paris, Brussels, and many more.
Those beacons, though, have only ever functioned within the Waze app.