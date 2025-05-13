Live
- Child dies of measles in Mongolia's capital
- LRS Deadline Extended Till May 31 with 25% Rebate: Jogulamba Gadwal Collector Urges Plot Owners to Avail the Benefit
- ASUS ROG’s Latest Flow, Zephyrus & Strix Laptops Powered by NVIDIA RTX 5000 Now Available for Sale in India
- Trump Delivers Remarks Following $600 Billion Saudi-U.S. Investment Announcement
- 5 Easy DIY Hair Masks to Treat Dry and Frizzy Hair Naturally
- Anoop Singh on 'Romeo S3'
- Granules India Limited Extends Support to 1,030 TB Patients in Bhadradri Kothagudem District
- Delhi Speaker seeks Tourism Ministry's help for transforming Assembly complex into cultural hub
- Cambodia gives high priority to people's health, HIV AIDS prevention control: PM Hun
- Maha Cabinet clears concessional stamp duty of Rs 1,000 for Nagpur Smart City project affected persons
Google Quietly Refreshes Its Iconic ‘G’ Logo After Nearly a Decade
Google updated its ‘G’ logo with a modern gradient look, its first redesign in nearly ten years. The update will start on iOS and Pixel.
In a subtle yet symbolic change, Google has refreshed its iconic ‘G’ logo for the first time since 2015. The update was first spotted in the latest version of the Google app on iOS and Pixel devices, featuring a new gradient design that merges the brand’s signature red, yellow, green, and blue colours.
Unlike the previous version, which had clearly defined colour blocks, the new design presents a smoother, blended appearance, aligning more closely with Google’s evolving design language, especially the Gemini logo.
This marks Google’s first major logo update since its September 2015 shift to a sans-serif font and multicoloured “G.” While the change is currently limited to select platforms, it signals the beginning of a broader visual refresh across Google’s ecosystem.
As of now, the updated ‘G’ logo hasn’t rolled out to Android devices or the web, where the older version still remains.