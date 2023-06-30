Google rolling out Q&A, poll features to Meet live streams

Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out the Q&A and poll features to live streamed Meet meetings.



“If you’re live streaming a video meeting, meeting hosts can now enable the Q&A and poll features,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Wednesday.

Earlier, these features were only available in traditional Meet meetings. “Expanding these features to live streamed meetings will help take your meetings to the next level with a more feature-rich, collaborative experience.” The Q&A feature in Meet provides an easy way to better engage audiences and help them get their questions answered, both at work and in school.

Educators can use Q&A as a structured way for students to ask questions on class content and get answers from teachers. On the other hand, businesses can use this feature to help make meetings more inclusive, allowing everyone to ask questions. Also, participants can submit and upvote their favourite questions without disrupting the flow of the call. Polls are a way to quickly gauge the pulse of the audience. Users can use polls to identify topics that need more discussion or test understanding of the meeting content.

“This means business users can easily get real-time feedback from their colleagues, teachers can quiz remote students to ensure they’re absorbing the material, and sales teams can make their sales presentations to prospective customers more engaging and interactive,” the company said.