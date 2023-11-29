Google Slides presentation recording feature coming soon; Details

Google Slides was launched in 2012 as part of its toolset. It allowed users to save and share their presentations on Google servers easily. Over the years, this Google tool has undergone major changes with new features and functionalities to meet user demands. Now, Google Slide may introduce a new feature that may come with built-in presentation recording. The name suggests you can easily understand that the feature is related to recording presentations on the platform, but how? Find all details about Google Slides' upcoming built-in presentation recording feature here.



Google Slides presentation recording feature details

According to a report from 9To5Google, Google Slides will allow users to record themselves while giving presentations within the tool. Google Slides users until now had to deal with third-party recording services. Built-in Google Slides presentation recordings will be saved to Google Drive storage for easy access and sharing.

To start recording a presentation, users will press the "Rec" button present in the upper right corner of the screen. Recording the Google presentation will allow for a session of 30 minutes each. The presentation recording can be shared or deleted depending on the user's preferences. The source reported that to use Google's built-in presentation recording feature, users get directed to a different recording studio interface that will allow them to explore recording options. The interface will also consist of a bottom toolbar that enables users to configure the camera and microphone. After recording your session, tap the Save to Drive button.

Please note that the presentation recording feature will only work on Chrome desktops and not on mobile phones. To access the feature, users must have their accounts in Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus tools.