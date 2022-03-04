Google tests more darker 'dark mode' for its Android app

Google is testing a more darker, dark mode for its Android search app (via Android Police), as per the 9to5Google. This new shade is still not similar to the one featured in Google's test of an all-black dark mode on desktop last month. Rather, the one seen on the mobile app is darker than the usual dark grey but still lighter than deep black. I soon had the completely black search page on my desktop, but soon after, it changed back to dark grey.



The latest dark mode in Google's mobile app could be more appealing to devices with OLED screens looking to save battery life, or simply prefer to use dark mode more. Android Police said the new ringtone is available in Google's latest 13.8 beta on the Google Play Store, which you can get via APKMirror, a file that helps Android users to download items not available on their device, or go for the official route by joining the beta test group.



After Google confirmed that it was testing dark mode on desktop last year, the company confirmed a broad rollout of dark mode for Google Search in February for its desktop users. Although you can access the app's new colour hue on your own, a wider release could take months to reach more users officially, just like the desktop release we just saw.