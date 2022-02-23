Google's new all-black dark mode is here

Users are starting to see Google's new all-black dark mode, 9to5Google reported. The previous dark mode was an eye-soothing grey, but Google switched to a true black (#000000) that should show up on OLED and AMOLED screens.



Google announced the wider availability of dark mode earlier this month, but the rollout has been slow so far. As a result, few people seem to have it, and 9to5Google reports that some users received the new theme and lost it. Google said it was testing a new dark mode in February last year and then announced the new dark theme on desktop and mobile in a tweet earlier this month.

Welcome to the dark side.



Introducing Dark theme, available on desktop, mobile and everywhere you search. pic.twitter.com/qqM7darEif — Google (@Google) February 10, 2022

The new theme showed up on my laptop this morning, but it's still dark grey in my Google app and Google Search in Safari on my iPhone. The contrast between the grey font and the black background makes the change seem sharper, but most people prefer the dark grey background, which doesn't have as much contrast.



Pitch-black dark mode

Here's how you can change your settings if you're still in light mode and looking to change (as long as it's implemented):



1. Select the gear icon in the upper right corner to open quick settings.



2. Select dark mode.

The new display could win for those who thought dark grey wasn't dark enough. But it could also be a win for those who want to save some battery life on devices with OLED screens. However, it's unclear how much battery it could save or whether the big visual difference is worth the trade.

