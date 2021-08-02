Google to stop you log into very old Android devices

According to a support document from Liliputing, if you still own a device running Android 2.3.7 (the final version of Gingerbread) or earlier, Google will stop you from logging into your Google account on that device as of September 27.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021," the company says. "If you sign in to your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps." To give you an idea of ​​how old a device will be affected by this, Android 2.3.7 was released almost 10 years ago. Since there are more than three billion Android devices active in the wild right now, this change will likely affect more than a few people who might still be clinging to older technology.

If you have Android 2.3.7 or earlier after the September 27 deadline, you will still be able to use some Google services if you are logged into your device's browser, according to Google. But devices running Android 3.0 (Honeycomb) will still be able to log into Google accounts, the company says, so if your old device can be updated, you may want to do so.

All modern media are based on glass. From the Gorilla glass in our phones to the infotainment screens in our cars. But when we think of the Internet, we think of 5G, Starlink satellites, and WiFi, and we never think of the 750,000 miles of fiber optic cables that currently run under our oceans - the tiny strands of glass that carry all of our photos, emails, chats and videos. It's through these hair-thin fiber strands that we can instantly communicate with just about anyone, anywhere, and it's all based on a 5,000-year-old technology - glass.