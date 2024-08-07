Google TV Streamer: AI-Powered Upgrade to Google Chromecast

Google has officially introduced its latest innovation in home entertainment: the Google TV Streamer. Launched on Tuesday, this new device, powered by advanced AI, is set to be available for purchase starting September 24, with pre-orders currently open.



Marking the end of the Chromecast era after an 11-year run, Google announced this new set-top streaming box designed to enhance both entertainment and smart home experiences. The Google TV Streamer, a next-generation 4K TV streaming device, promises a faster and more premium experience compared to its predecessor, the Chromecast. Priced at $99.99 (approximately Rs 8,400), it will be available through the Google Store and various third-party retailers.

One of the standout features of the Google TV Streamer is its 22% faster processor, a slight improvement over the 2020 Chromecast 4K model. However, the more significant upgrades include doubling the RAM to 4GB and quadrupling the onboard storage to 32GB, ensuring smoother performance and faster app load times.

Google TV Streamer: Key Specifications and Features

The Google TV Streamer is available in two sleek colors: Porcelain and Hazel, with the Hazel variant being an exclusive offering at the US Google Store. Alongside the set-top box, Google has revamped the voice remote for enhanced user convenience. The new remote features a customizable button that can be programmed to open favourite apps, switch inputs, or launch the Google Home panel with a single click. Additionally, a “find my remote” function allows users to locate their remote easily, either by pressing a button on the back of the device or through a voice command via a Pixel phone or Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker.

In terms of performance, the Google TV Streamer boasts an improved processor, double the memory, and 32GB of storage, leading to faster app load times and smoother navigation compared to previous Chromecast models. It supports 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, providing a superior viewing experience. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and an Ethernet port.

The device offers access to over 700,000 movies and shows through popular streaming apps like YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV, in addition to over 800 free live TV channels. Leveraging Google AI, specifically the Gemini technology, the Google TV Streamer curates content suggestions across all subscriptions. Users can enjoy detailed summaries, reviews, and season-by-season breakdowns, making it easier to find their next binge-worthy series.

With the Google TV Streamer, Google aims to elevate the home entertainment experience, providing a seamless, high-quality streaming solution powered by cutting-edge AI technology. Pre-orders are now available, and the device will be officially released on September 24.