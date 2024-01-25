Google's Pixel Feature Drop Introduces Circle to Search, Magic Compose, Thermometer and More

Google has unveiled its latest Pixel feature drop, introducing several enhancements for the Pixel 8 series and new capabilities to older Pixel models.



One significant addition is the Circle to Search feature, debuting on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Similar to Samsung's Galaxy S24, Circle to Search allows users to highlight content on their screens by long-pressing the home button or navigation bar. Google will provide additional information about the circled content, enhancing the search experience. This feature is set to go live on January 31st, coinciding with the release date of Samsung's S24 lineup.

Notably, the Pixel 8 Pro's built-in thermometer is now more functional. Users can employ it to measure body temperature, which Google describes as "medical grade." This development suggests that Google has obtained FDA clearance for this use, adding practicality to the thermometer feature.

For older Pixel models, including the Pixel 6 and newer, a new feature called Magic Compose is introduced. This AI-powered tool allows users to rewrite drafted messages in different styles. While the Pixel 8 Pro performs on-device processing, other Pixel devices leverage the cloud to enhance message tones and conciseness.

Additionally, the feature drop rebrands Nearby Share to Quick Share, aligning with both Google and Samsung. Quick Share enables content sharing between nearby Android, ChromeOS, and Windows devices.

The update also brings automatic audio switching to the upcoming Pixel Watch. Users can seamlessly switch Pixel Buds Pro connections between the Pixel Watch and various Pixel phones or tablets, receiving notifications about audio switches.

Lastly, Google introduces "Photomoji" to its Messages app, adding a creative touch to communication.

As is customary with feature drops, the updates will roll out gradually to Pixel hardware owners, starting as early as Thursday, with broader availability in the coming weeks.