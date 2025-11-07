Google’s Secret AI Data Centre on Christmas Island Sparks Military Link Speculation

Reports have surfaced claiming that Google is secretly building an artificial intelligence (AI) data centre on Australia’s remote Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean. According to a Reuters investigation, the project is allegedly tied to a cloud computing deal with the Australian military, raising questions about the deepening intersection between big tech and national security.

Despite the growing speculation, Google has firmly denied all claims of constructing a large-scale AI facility on the island. A company spokesperson stated, “We are not constructing ‘a large artificial intelligence data centre’ on Christmas Island,” clarifying that the ongoing work is part of its Australia Connect program focused on subsea cable infrastructure. “This is a continuation of our Australia Connect work to deliver subsea cable infrastructure, and we look forward to sharing more soon,” the spokesperson added.

However, internal documents reviewed by Reuters suggest that construction activities consistent with a data facility are already underway. The reports indicate Google sought a long-term energy deal to support a 7-megawatt site powered by both diesel and renewable energy sources.

Christmas Island, best known for its stunning red crab migration, has become a strategic location for communication and defence networks. Its position in the Indian Ocean gives it significant geopolitical importance, particularly in monitoring maritime activity linked to Chinese movements.

Bryan Clark, a former U.S. Navy strategist, told Reuters that an AI-powered data centre in such a location could prove vital during regional crises. “The data centre is partly to allow you to do the kinds of AI-enabled command and control that you need to do in the future, especially if you rely on uncrewed systems for surveillance missions and targeting missions and even engagements,” he explained.

Google has also filed environmental and connectivity applications to link the island to Darwin, Australia, via a new subsea cable network. Darwin already hosts a rotational U.S. Marine deployment, further heightening the strategic interest in the area.

At the core of Google’s project is the Bosun subsea cable system, designed to connect Darwin and Christmas Island, with additional extensions reaching Singapore. The name “Bosun” pays tribute to both maritime traditions and the island’s signature White-tailed Tropicbird.

Beyond this, Google plans an interlink cable connecting Melbourne, Perth, and Christmas Island—strengthening Australia’s domestic and regional digital networks. These developments form a part of the Australia Connect initiative launched in November 2024, aimed at improving digital infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific. The initiative supports growing demand for reliable internet and cloud services while enhancing regional connectivity.

Google’s partners in this venture include Vocus, which is working on terrestrial fibre links from Darwin to the Sunshine Coast. This will tie the Bosun cable into the Tabua subsea network, connecting the United States, Australia, and Fiji—offering greater redundancy and resilience across the Pacific’s digital grid.

While Google maintains that its efforts are strictly commercial and infrastructure-driven, the project’s timing and location continue to spark debate over whether the lines between AI innovation and military strategy are blurring faster than ever before.