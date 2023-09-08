Grandparents Day 2023: Best Air Purifiers to Gift for Their Health and Happiness

This Grandparents Day, consider giving your beloved grandparents a gift of clean air, especially as we approach the winter pollution season. It’s a perfect way to show your care towards them while ensuring a healthy home. These Air Purifiers are the perfect choice, designed with advanced technology to eliminate allergens, airborne pollutants and odours.



Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde





With rising AQI, clean and purified air is more important now than ever. Gift your grandparents the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde for a clean and healthy home environment this season.



Tirelessly improving and constantly iterating, the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde reflects the latest technology in three core areas: sense, capture and project. It automatically detects airborne particles and gases and then diagnoses and reports them in real time.

There are a number of indoor pollution sources which release pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, VOCs, NO2 and formaldehyde into the air. This latest purification machine removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns and is also engineered with new solid-state formaldehyde sensing technology, designed to capture ultrafine dust and allergens, even destroying potentially dangerous VOCs, including formaldehyde.

Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for ₹49,900.

Coway Professional Air Purifier





The Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design to provide your home with clean and fresh air, ensuring a healthier living environment for you and your family. With its advanced filtration system, it effectively removes allergens, pollutants, and odours, making it an essential addition to any modern home.



Carrier Air One Air Purifier





The Carrier Air One Air Purifier is engineered for superior air quality, featuring a multi-stage filtration system that efficiently removes airborne particles and allergens. With its sleek design and user-friendly controls, it seamlessly integrates into any home while providing clean and purified air for a healthier living space.







Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier





Philips is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this Philips air purifier comes with 4 stage filtration process through pre-filter and has an activated carbon filter with double layered H13 grade TRUE HEPA filter and has 4 colour air quality indicator that gives real-time air quality feedback.



It comes with Vitashield intelligent purification technology that senses the air quality and removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants. It purifies the standard room in just 12 minutes and making it one of the best air purifiers in India. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 8,799.



Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter





This Mi Air purifier comes with True HEPA with a filtration efficiency of 99.97% for particle sizes with up to 0.1 microns with wifi connectivity. It comes with 3-layer composite filtration with a true HEPA filter that kills 99.97% of air pollutants.



This MI Air purifier comes with a monitor with real-time AQI and humidity and adjusts the fan speed as per the requirement. Mi Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,998.





