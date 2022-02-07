Hathway elevates Customer Experience and Scales Support using Haptik

Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, one of the world's largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, today shared Hathway's success after launching DIVA - an intelligent virtual assistant. Hathway partnered with Haptik to leverage Conversational AI to stay ahead of the curve and improve customer retention.



Hathway is focused on providing the best possible experiences for its 11M+ subscribers and constantly strives to empower its users with best-in-class support. The advent of COVID-19 accelerated the move to 'Work from Home', subsequently causing a shift in customer expectations. More and more customers started raising queries, complaints, and requests on Hathway's digital platforms such as App, Selfcare & Website.

With the goal of driving faster customer responses, and substantially elevating customer service, Hathway partnered with Haptik to build DIVA, which essentially helps with:

● Delivering instant 24/7 resolution to queries such as poor internet connectivity, slow speed, internet unavailability, and other WiFi-related queries

● Automatically creating tickets for unresolved issues

● Providing on-demand support for tasks such as requesting invoices, getting payment receipts, updating GSTN, etc.

● Capturing leads and building a robust sales pipeline

● Sharing relevant offers and promotions to existing users

● Renewal of customer plans through strategic payment integrations

● AI-powered recommendations to help users choose the best-suited plan based on their requirements

And the results speak for themselves! DIVA has successfully handled 2.7 million conversations so far and has improved First Response Time (FRT) and Issue identification by 98.3%. DIVA has also improved First Time Resolution for technical & Billing issues collectively by 95%.

Anil Jhamb, Chief Customer Service Officer, Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd adds, "Haptik is a key partner for Hathway because they are driving real innovation in Conversational AI. Their AI platform is transforming the way we think about fostering meaningful digital interactions and customer engagement. With Haptik we were able to bring speed and efficiency to our customers, improve customer communication and deliver the state-of-the-art digital experiences that achieve impactful results."

"The past year saw brands across all industries leaning more heavily on AI, automation, and self-service to manage high volumes of customer support queries coming in. Messaging also has evolved as the preferred way for customers to interact with brands because it is quick, convenient and feels more personalized. Working with Hathway gives us the opportunity to power millions of users with AI-driven connected experiences. Seeing Hathway's success further fuels our goal to drive the world's transition to AI-powered conversations." adds Pratyush Kukreja, VP and GM, India and MEA - Haptik

About Haptik

Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100 million devices, and processed over 3 billion conversations. Part of the $65 billion Internet conglomerate Reliance Jio Platforms, Haptik Intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance customer experience while saving costs and increasing revenue. The company has been featured as a leader in the category across many platforms including Gartner, AI Time Journal, Opus Research & more. Haptik's leading clients and partners include KFC, Oyo Rooms, Starhub, HP, Tata Group, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance among others.