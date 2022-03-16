Holi 2022: Apple iPhone SE 3 states it's 'Waterproof'

Holi 2022 is on Friday and if you are looking for a new smartphone in the market then you should pick one that can handle sprinkling water and gulaal in Holi. When it comes to dust and water resistance, the iPhone SE 3 is a decent option.

Holi is just around the corner. The festival of colour is also the festival of water and dust (in the form of gulaal), and all of this can damage your smartphone. So, if you are planning to buy a new smartphone and looking for the perfect phone that can survive Holi fever, then you should look at the iPhone SE 3 which comes with IP67 dust and water protection. So in Holi 2022, the cheapest way to buy a Holi-proof iPhone is the new iPhone SE; For Android lovers, there is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5G which is available at an even cheaper price. Check out the iPhone SE 3 details below to decide whether you want to invest in this waterproof smartphone or not.

IP ratings were coined by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and are used to assess the resistance of an electronic device against liquids and dust. IP stands for Ingress Protection. In the IP67 code, the number 6 represents protection against dirt, dust and sand and the 7 indicates that the smartphone can survive submersion up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. IP67 is a fairly high level of protection offered by the iPhone SE 3. But keep in mind that Apple does not claim that the smartphone is waterproof and claims that liquid damage to the smartphone is not covered by the warranty.

Apple iPhone SE 3: Price

The iPhone SE 3 has not yet been released and can be reserved on Apple's website. The 64 GB variant is available for Rs. 43,900. The 128 GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 48,900 and the 256 GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 58,900. You can also use the EMI option offered by Apple and exchange your old device for a cheaper price.

Apple iPhone SE 3: Specifications

If you are convinced that the iPhone SE 3 is a waterproof phone and could be a good choice for you in Holi 2022, you should also know about its specifications. The smartphone has retained the design of its predecessor iPhone SE 2020 and has the same 4.7-inch LCD screen. It is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, the same SoC that has been used in the iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone SE 3 sports a single 12MP rear camera. Apple says that the camera will have improved performance with the implementation of the new processor. On the front, it has a 7MP selfie camera. As for connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G and up to WiFi 6. It comes equipped with Apple TouchID (fingerprint sensor) mounted on the home button but not FaceID. The smartphone comes in 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB variants and can be purchased in red, white, and black colours.