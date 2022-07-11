Home Automation Components

Some home automation systems need hubs; some mobile apps connect directly to a router, which connects directly to an IoT device. But of course, it is preferable when there is no hub, as it is just an additional cost above the cost of the IoT device itself.



Remote Control



The attribute of home automation is a remote control, which can be done through a mobile application or a voice assistant.

Mobile App: The mobile app enables users to control their devices in real-time, whether turning off or on the lights or opening a door for a guest. The mobile app is also where users set schedules, create scenes, group IoT devices, and customize device settings, like having the bedroom lights set to pink.



Voice Assistants:Most IoT devices work with one of three voice assistants: Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. With voice assistants, you can control devices using your voice, whether it is switching on the lights as you walk through the front door, displaying your video doorbell images on your Echo Show device, or setting a timer on Alexa.

Alexa: Alexa is Amazon's voice assistant built into the Echo Show and Echo Dot devices. Alexa is the voice assistant we see built into the most significant number of smart home devices.

Google Assistant: Google Assistant is Google's voice assistant. Google Assistant has fewer "skills" or "actions" than Alexa; it is the most accurate voice assistant in understanding and correctly answering queries. You'll need a smart speaker or display to get the Google Assistant.

Siri: Siri is Apple's voice assistant built into the iPhone. Whereas Siri holds only 35 percent of the global voice assistant market share, few IoT devices work with Siri. Instead, the voice assistant is mainly used on iPhones and iPads in contrast to home automation devices, where Alexa and Google Assistant rule.



Control Protocols



The way IoT devices connect to the internet and each other is their control protocol.

WiFi: WiFi is the most typical control protocol used in home automation; your IoT device will use the regular internet provided by your internet service provider. While this doesn't need an additional hub, be aware that it can slow down your web browsing speed, especially if you have multiple IoT devices configured.



Z-Wave & ZigBee: Don't want to mess with your home WiFi? Z-Wave is a wireless technology which will not interfere with your WiFi; instead, it operates on low power at 908.42 Mhz. Similar to Z-Wave, ZigBee is a mesh network and universal language that enables IoT devices to communicate.



Thread: Thread is another low-power wireless mesh network protocol based on an open IP address standard; it enables IoT devices to connect with each other and to the cloud.



Bluetooth: Bluetooth is another mesh technology that allows people to control and monitor IoT devices and automate systems.



For most people, Wi-Fi-connected devices are sufficient, but for more advanced smart homes, you may want to switch to a mesh network like Z-Wave or ZigBee.