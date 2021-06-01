Honor Band 6 with 14 days of battery life to launch in India

Soon, a new fitness band is all set to release in India, and it is the Honor Band 6. The device has got listed on Flipkart with a dedicated page highlighting its features and specifications. The listing confirms its availability on the e-commerce platform but does not mention the Honor Band 6 release date.

Honor Band 6 became official last year in November. It got launched in China at a starting price of CNY 249, which translates to approximately Rs 2,800. It also comes in an NFC variant that costs CNY 289 (roughly ₹ 3,300). Honor Band 6 looks quite similar to the Honor Watch ES with its rectangular display, and it comes in three colour options: Coral Powder, Meteorite Black, and Seagull Gray. All three colours will be available in India, according to the Flipkart listing.

Honor Band 6 has a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with a 2.5D curved glass on top. It includes a 180 mAh battery that should last up to 14 days with typical use and ten days with heavy use. Honor claims that just five minutes of charging gives a two-day battery life.

The fitness band offers activity tracking for ten different sports. It is also water-resistant to 50 meters and comes equipped with heart rate tracking, sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitoring. As part of women's health monitoring, the Honor Band 6 also has ovulation tracking and menstrual cycle tracking.

In addition to these above-mentioned features, the Honor Band 6 can also display notifications and allow users to control music playback. The smart band offers more than 100 skins to choose from. The NFC variant can also be used for wireless payments, and there is voice assistant assistance. However, it is not confirmed yet whether Honor will launch the NFC model in India.