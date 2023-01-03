How to change address in Aadhaar without submitting new address proof

The UIDAI has initiated a new process for Aadhaar holders to update or change the address on their Aadhaar cards. Interestingly, with the new process, Aadhaar users can easily change or update the address on their Aadhaar card without the need to show any document. In particular, until now, Aadhaar's address process required users to upload proof of a new address in order for UIDAI to process the address change.



UIDAI has set up a resident-friendly facility to help residents update their Aadhaar address online with the consent of the Head of Family (HoF). "The HoF based online address update in Aadhaar will be of great help to the relative(s) of a resident–like children, spouse, parents etc., who don't have supporting documents in their own name to update the address in their Aadhaar," UIDAI said in an official release.

Change of address in Aadhaar can occur by submitting relationship proof documents such as a ration card, qualification sheet, marriage certificate, passport or any other related information mentioning the name of the applicant and HoF, the relationship between them and OTP-based authentication by the HoF. However, if the Proof of Relationship document is unavailable, the resident may submit a HoF self-declaration in the format prescribed by UIDAI.

"With people moving cities and towns due to various reasons within the country, such a facility will be beneficial for millions of people. This choice would be in addition to the existing address update facility using any valid Proof of Address document prescribed by UIDAI," the official release noted. UIDAI has confirmed that anyone above the age of 18 can be a HOF and share their address with their relatives through this process.

How to change address in the Aadhaar card

1 – Go to My Aadhaar portal or go to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

2 – You can choose the new option while changing the address online.

3 – You need to enter the Aadhaar number of the HoF. The good thing is that no other information about the HoF Aadhaar will be displayed on the screen to maintain the proper privacy of the HoF.

4 – After successfully validating the HoF Aadhaar number, you will be asked to upload the proof of relationship document.

5 – Now pay a fee of Rs 50 for the service.

6 – After successful payment, an SRN (Service Request Number) will be shared, and an SMS will be sent to the HoF on the address request.

7 – The HoF need to approve the application and provide consent by logging into the My Aadhaar portal within 1 month or 30 days from the date of receipt of the notification, and the application will be processed.