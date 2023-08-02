The YouTube Premium subscription is currently free for a more extended period. This membership provides ad-free content, background playback, and additional benefits. Instead of the usual cost of Rs 139 per month or Rs 399 for three months in India, users can now access it for free. The duration of this offer remains unspecified as of now. People can claim this free subscription in a few simple steps. Check the steps.



How to claim a 3-month YouTube Premium subscription for free

The offer is visible to users without a YouTube Premium subscription. The process to claim the offer is quite simple.

- Open the YouTube app and tap on your profile icon

- Choose Get YouTube Premium.

- Select the 3-month free offer, and tap on the 3-month free monthly subscription.

- Enter your bank card details. You can use YouTube Premium for free for up to three months.

- After that, you will need to pay Rs 129 per month.

Note: Users can cancel the subscription a few days before the offer expires to avoid charges.

Bonus Tip: If you have two Gmail IDs, you can also claim the offer with an unused account for a YouTube subscription.

YouTube Premium subscription: benefits

Most users feel YouTube Premium is a better option than some of the other streaming audio apps on the market because of the benefits the user gets. Users can not only use the YouTube Music app for free but also watch ad-free videos on the YouTube app.

The YouTube Music app allows you to download songs, watch videos, offer lyrics, and other features. One gets unlimited, ad-free access to over 80 million official songs and other content. It even supports Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, so one can watch content on YouTube even after closing the app or using any other app on the phone. The YouTube Premium subscription price is Rs 129 per month in India.

YouTube Premium subscription prices in India

For those who don't know, the price of YouTube Premium varies depending on the subscription period. The three-month plan costs Rs 399, the one-month plan is available at Rs 129, and the twelve-month plan costs Rs 1,290.