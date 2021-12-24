How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate by Name

To download the vaccine certificate by name, we have shared the detailed guide, here you will get all the information on how to download the vaccine certificate by name. We have shared many articles related to downloading vaccines certificates, these are a little different from this article. Here you will know how to download a vaccine certificate by name. So read the article to the end to find how to download COVID-19 certificate by name.

After the first and second waves of COVID-19, not only India, but the whole world has suffered with it. Now, more than 130 Crore Indians have taken one or both doses of the vaccine. After receiving the vaccine, everyone gets the COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate, which is both digital and physical.

When the vaccine was made in India, few citizens were afraid to get vaccinated, but today, everyone is aware that getting vaccinated can save their life. When people learn that getting vaccinated can help boost their immunity, then they move forward to get vaccinated.

As mentioned above, each individual is getting the Certificate of Vaccination against the coronavirus disease, in some cases, many of them face many problems regarding the Certificate of Vaccination. Some of them get the error while trying to download the certificate and some of them cannot log into the CoWIN portal.

How to download the vaccination certificate by name

To download the Certificate of Vaccination by Name, you must follow the step-by-step guide below.

To download the Certificate of Vaccination by Name, you must first visit cowin.gov.in

After visiting the official CoWIN website, you will find three vertical dots, tap on them.

After tapping the three vertical dots, a pop-up will appear before you, where you will find a Vaccine Services option, tap on it.

After touching the Vaccine Services option, you will see more options, from these options, choose the option to download the certificate.

After touching the Download Certificate option, you will be redirected to a web page where you will be asked to enter your mobile, enter the mobile that was registered at the time of vaccination.

After filling in the mobile phone number, tap on the Get OPT option.

After tapping on the above-mentioned option it will be a six-digit OTP, fill in the OTP in the text box and tap on the Verify and continue option.

After tapping on the mentioned option it will redirect you to a web page where you will find your name, now tap on yours.

After tapping their name, you will be able to download your Vaccine Certificate.