How to get a Twitter Blue subscription; Find price details

On April 20, Twitter eliminated the Blue Tick for all users not subscribed to its Twitter Blue monthly plan. In other words, Blue Tick is no longer a verification badge. Instead, it's now a badge for paying Twitter. But if you are missing Blue Tick, this is how you can get it back.

Twitter has started removing legacy blue verification badges from profiles that haven't signed up for the Twitter Blue subscription. As the company's CEO Elon Musk announced earlier this month, Twitter users verified using the old system will lose their coveted blue tick if they didn't purchase the Twitter Blue subscription by April 20.

If you look forward to a blue badge on your profile, you must pay. Although, the mark no longer represents verification in the old-fashioned way. Instead, it's now a badge that tells other users that you paid for Twitter Blue, either to get the Blue Tick or additional benefits that Blue subscribers get.

Let's find out the price details and how to get a Blue Tick on Twitter.

How to get a Twitter Blue subscription

1. Ensure that you have the Twitter app latest version.

2. To subscribe on Android or iOS, go to the profile menu > Twitter Blue > Subscribe.

3. To subscribe on the web, visit Twitter.com and select More > Twitter Blue > Subscribe.

Please note that not all users may find the option on their devices, and a few features may not be available even after subscribing to Twitter Blue.

Twitter Blue subscription price in India

Twitter Blue subscription pricing varies by platform. On Android and iOS smartphones, it costs Rs 900 per month. The subscription costs Rs 650 per month or Rs 6,800 per year for the web client. So, web users can save money by opting for the annual plan on the web browser, which costs Rs 566.6 per month. The difference in cost is due to the fees charged by the Apple App Store and Google Play for in-app purchases.