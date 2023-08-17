Live
How to Maintain the Battery Health of Your Apple iPhone
The iPhone is a powerful device, but like many electronic devices, it requires maintenance to ensure it works properly. Any device will work properly if people are willing to maintain it; your iPhone will keep going while keeping the battery healthy. Maintaining your iPhone's battery health is essential to ensure it performs optimally and holds a charge for as long as possible. Here are some tips to help you maintain your iPhone's battery health:
How to Maintain Your iPhone's Battery Health
1. Avoid Extreme Temperatures:
- High temperatures can degrade your battery's capacity over time. Avoid exposing your iPhone to direct sunlight. Similarly, freezing temperatures can temporarily reduce battery life. Try to keep your iPhone at a moderate temperature range.
2. Use Authorized Accessories:
- Use Apple-certified chargers, cables, and accessories. Poor-quality or counterfeit accessories can damage your battery or affect charging speeds.
3. Optimal Charging:
- Avoid charging your iPhone to 100% frequently. It's better to keep it between 20% and 80% for regular use. Don't leave your iPhone plugged in after it's fully charged.
4. Software Updates:
- Keep your iPhone's operating system updated. Apple often includes battery optimization improvements in software updates.
5. Background App Refresh and Notifications:
- Disable unnecessary background app refresh and notifications. Some apps constantly running in the background can drain your battery.
6. Battery-Intensive Apps:
- Identify and manage apps that consume a lot of battery power. You can check battery usage in your iPhone's settings to see which apps use the most energy.
7. Auto-Brightness and Display Settings:
- Use auto-brightness to adjust your screen's brightness according to ambient lighting conditions. Lower your screen's brightness manually when possible.
8. Low Power Mode:
- Activate Low Power Mode when your battery is running low. This mode reduces power consumption by turning off non-essential features.
9. Background App Refresh:
- Disable or limit background app refresh for apps that you don't need to update constantly.
10. Location Services:
- Review and manage app permissions for location services. Some apps use GPS constantly, which can drain your battery.
11. Push Email:
- Change your email settings to fetch emails manually or at longer intervals instead of using push email.
12. Storage Management:
- Keep your iPhone's storage well-managed. Nearly full storage can affect battery performance.
13. Battery Health Check:
- Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health to check the health of your battery. If it's significantly degraded, you might consider replacing the battery with Apple.