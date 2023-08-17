How to Maintain the Battery Health of Your Apple iPhone

The iPhone is a powerful device, but like many electronic devices, it requires maintenance to ensure it works properly. Any device will work properly if people are willing to maintain it; your iPhone will keep going while keeping the battery healthy. Maintaining your iPhone's battery health is essential to ensure it performs optimally and holds a charge for as long as possible. Here are some tips to help you maintain your iPhone's battery health:



How to Maintain Your iPhone's Battery Health

1. Avoid Extreme Temperatures:

- High temperatures can degrade your battery's capacity over time. Avoid exposing your iPhone to direct sunlight. Similarly, freezing temperatures can temporarily reduce battery life. Try to keep your iPhone at a moderate temperature range.

2. Use Authorized Accessories:

- Use Apple-certified chargers, cables, and accessories. Poor-quality or counterfeit accessories can damage your battery or affect charging speeds.

3. Optimal Charging:

- Avoid charging your iPhone to 100% frequently. It's better to keep it between 20% and 80% for regular use. Don't leave your iPhone plugged in after it's fully charged.

4. Software Updates:

- Keep your iPhone's operating system updated. Apple often includes battery optimization improvements in software updates.

5. Background App Refresh and Notifications:

- Disable unnecessary background app refresh and notifications. Some apps constantly running in the background can drain your battery.

6. Battery-Intensive Apps:

- Identify and manage apps that consume a lot of battery power. You can check battery usage in your iPhone's settings to see which apps use the most energy.

7. Auto-Brightness and Display Settings:

- Use auto-brightness to adjust your screen's brightness according to ambient lighting conditions. Lower your screen's brightness manually when possible.

8. Low Power Mode:

- Activate Low Power Mode when your battery is running low. This mode reduces power consumption by turning off non-essential features.

9. Background App Refresh:

- Disable or limit background app refresh for apps that you don't need to update constantly.

10. Location Services:

- Review and manage app permissions for location services. Some apps use GPS constantly, which can drain your battery.

11. Push Email:

- Change your email settings to fetch emails manually or at longer intervals instead of using push email.

12. Storage Management:

- Keep your iPhone's storage well-managed. Nearly full storage can affect battery performance.

13. Battery Health Check:

- Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health to check the health of your battery. If it's significantly degraded, you might consider replacing the battery with Apple.