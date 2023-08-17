  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

How to Maintain the Battery Health of Your Apple iPhone

How to Maintain the Battery Health of Your Apple iPhone
x
Highlights

The iPhone is a powerful device, but like many electronic devices, it requires maintenance to ensure it works properly.

The iPhone is a powerful device, but like many electronic devices, it requires maintenance to ensure it works properly. Any device will work properly if people are willing to maintain it; your iPhone will keep going while keeping the battery healthy. Maintaining your iPhone's battery health is essential to ensure it performs optimally and holds a charge for as long as possible. Here are some tips to help you maintain your iPhone's battery health:

How to Maintain Your iPhone's Battery Health

1. Avoid Extreme Temperatures:

- High temperatures can degrade your battery's capacity over time. Avoid exposing your iPhone to direct sunlight. Similarly, freezing temperatures can temporarily reduce battery life. Try to keep your iPhone at a moderate temperature range.

2. Use Authorized Accessories:

- Use Apple-certified chargers, cables, and accessories. Poor-quality or counterfeit accessories can damage your battery or affect charging speeds.

3. Optimal Charging:

- Avoid charging your iPhone to 100% frequently. It's better to keep it between 20% and 80% for regular use. Don't leave your iPhone plugged in after it's fully charged.

4. Software Updates:

- Keep your iPhone's operating system updated. Apple often includes battery optimization improvements in software updates.

5. Background App Refresh and Notifications:

- Disable unnecessary background app refresh and notifications. Some apps constantly running in the background can drain your battery.

6. Battery-Intensive Apps:

- Identify and manage apps that consume a lot of battery power. You can check battery usage in your iPhone's settings to see which apps use the most energy.

7. Auto-Brightness and Display Settings:

- Use auto-brightness to adjust your screen's brightness according to ambient lighting conditions. Lower your screen's brightness manually when possible.

8. Low Power Mode:

- Activate Low Power Mode when your battery is running low. This mode reduces power consumption by turning off non-essential features.

9. Background App Refresh:

- Disable or limit background app refresh for apps that you don't need to update constantly.

10. Location Services:

- Review and manage app permissions for location services. Some apps use GPS constantly, which can drain your battery.

11. Push Email:

- Change your email settings to fetch emails manually or at longer intervals instead of using push email.

12. Storage Management:

- Keep your iPhone's storage well-managed. Nearly full storage can affect battery performance.

13. Battery Health Check:

- Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health to check the health of your battery. If it's significantly degraded, you might consider replacing the battery with Apple.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X