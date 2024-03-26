Live
IIT Madras Alumnus is the New Chief of Microsoft Windows and Surface
Pavan Davuluri, an IIT Madras graduate, takes charge as the new head of Microsoft Windows and Surface, joining Indian tech leaders.
Pavan Davuluri, an alumnus of IIT Madras, has assumed the position of head of Microsoft Windows and Surface, succeeding Panos Panay, who departed for Amazon. Microsoft's decision to appoint Davuluri underscores the increasing presence of Indian talent in top leadership positions within major US tech companies.
Davuluri's journey to leadership within Microsoft has been marked by a rich professional trajectory spanning over 23 years. After completing his post-graduation at the University of Maryland and earning his MS degree, Davuluri embarked on his career at Microsoft as the Reliability Component Manager. Over the years, he has demonstrated his expertise and commitment to the company's goals, leading to his current pivotal role.
Rajesh Jha, Microsoft's head of experience and devices, communicated the transition in leadership at Microsoft's Windows and Surface divisions internally. Mikhail Parakhin, the former leader of the Windows department, will explore new opportunities under Kevin Scott's supervision as Davuluri assumes responsibility for both Windows and Surface.
The integration of Windows Experiences and Windows + Devices into the Experiences + Devices (E+D) division aims to streamline the development of systems, experiences, and devices for the AI era under Davuluri's leadership. Shilpa Ranganathan and Jeff Johnson will report directly to Davuluri, highlighting his central role in driving strategic initiatives within Microsoft.
Furthermore, Microsoft's organizational restructuring aligns with its broader objectives in advancing AI technologies across its product portfolio. Collaborative efforts between the Windows team and Microsoft AI on AI, silicon, and experiences are expected to drive innovation and enhance user experiences. Rajesh Jha expressed enthusiasm about integrating AI products like Copilot into E+D offerings, reinforcing Microsoft's commitment to AI-driven solutions.
Pavan Davuluri's appointment underscores Microsoft's recognition of his capabilities and the company's commitment to fostering diverse leadership talent. As Davuluri assumes his new role, he will join the Indian Tech Leaders League and make significant contributions to the global technology landscape.