Inbase Introduces New Range of Earbuds for the Ultimate Music Experience

Working out or working from home; out on the road or locked in back-to-back meetings, an active lifestyle deserves the best. Inbase introduces three new earbuds that will help you throughout your entire day's routine. While the Free Buds Active and Free Buds 3 Pro earbuds are meant for those who want the best of both work and play, the Buds Mini Pro is for those who want compact buds and don't want to compromise on performance. Extreme audio performance, outstanding playtime, faster-charging speeds and the latest in Bluetooth technology are some of the highlights of the three new entrants.



Buds Mini Pro: For Those Who Prefer the Best





There's nothing more you would need than outstanding audio performance, crafted with perfection, these lightweight Buds from Inbase are pretty compact and have a unique abstract emboss to give you a great feel and grip when using them. The Buds Mini Pro is designed to treat you with an immersive theatre-like audio performance with a great balance of treble and bass. Thanks to the latest in Bluetooth technology, the V5.0 chip can help with crisp audio, clear calls, instant pairing, longer connectivity range and great power efficiency. You also get an industry-leading battery performance with a whopping 5 hours on just a single charge and up to 35 hours in total with the power case. With a USB-C fast charging port, you will be spending a lesser time waiting to get on the road too. And lastly, the Buds Mini Pro is well protected with an IPX5 water-resistant body so you can take them out for a run or go worry-free even when the heavens drizzle. Available in Black and White colour variants, the Buds Mini Pro will retail for just INR 999 with a 1-year warranty period.



Free Buds Active: Flaunt Your Music





When you need to flaunt your music, flaunt it in style. The Free Buds Active is great for the youth who prefer a blend of everything. Crisp and clear audio performance, Super Bass sound, unique design and an awesome light show, there's a lot of everything here for you. Enjoy your movies with crisp and balanced audio that delivers deep bass and a surround sound effect, or get immersed with thunderous audio performance and super-low latency for all your gaming requirements. Cool lighting effects with built-in coloured LED lights will add to your gaming profile. And thanks to the unique ergonomic design that allows you to wear them all day long without any stress or discomfort. Lastly, keep your movies and gaming uninterrupted with its 4-hour-long battery life on a single charge and a total of 20 hours in total with the case and a USB-C port for faster top-ups. The Free Buds Active will be available in Black and White colour variants for just INR 1,499 with a 1-year warranty period.



Free Buds 3 Pro: The Smart Performer





If you prefer something somber but don't want to compromise on performance, the Free Buds 3 Pro can impress a lot. Simple, yet elegant, these buds are designed for great audio performance. Sporting large fine-tuned 10mm dynamic drivers, the earbuds can deliver crystal clear immersive sound with Super Bass crisp highs. Its ergonomically shaped body and snug fit with silicone tips help create passive noise isolation so you can enjoy the best of your music and movies even when outdoors. And speaking of the outdoors, these are protected with IPX5 too so you can use them for your outdoor runs or sweaty workouts without the fear of damaging them. And lastly, good battery life is what you get here too – up to 30 hours of non-stop entertainment and USB-C fast charging for lesser charging breaks. The Free Buds 3 Pro will be available in Black and White colour variants for just INR 1,499 with a 1-year warranty period. The Inbase earbuds are available on the company's official website inbasetech.in, and leading retail stores.



About Inbase:



Inbasetech is a company formed with the sole purpose of enhancing the mobile experience, by means of accessories that take the consumers a step closer to enhancing the life of their product and staying in vogue at the same time.

People at Inbasetech celebrate life with passion and they care about their gadgets as much as you do. Inbasetech is here to achieve an enhanced experience with technology and bring to you products that match the needs of a diversified user base.

The brand strives to push the boundaries of innovation just to ensure a greater user experience. From Cases and Covers to high-end lifestyle gadgets, the brand has brought in smart Bluetooth audio devices, TWS, earphones, power banks, Air pod accessories, car and bike mounts, tablet accessories, power adapters & cables all under one roof.