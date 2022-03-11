Inbase Launches 'Urban Lyf M' Smartwatch in India

Inbase Introduces the All-new Urban Lyf M – a smartwatch so versatile that won't let you down. Sporting a large vibrant and crisp display on a slim and lightweight profile accompanied by a feature-rich performance, this smart wearable is designed to be your daily companion. It is a versatile package for style, fitness and assistance.

The Inbase Urban Lyf M is like no other smartwatch out there. It is a single package that consists of features that you would need in your daily busy lifestyle. It features a large, crisp and vibrant 1.69" 240x280 ultra-bright IPS display with a swift and fluid UI that compliments some of the most beautiful (200+) cloud-based watch faces to match your daily attire or mood. And if you prefer it your way, simply throw in your favourite wallpaper as the dial of the day. Or simply choose between its Dual UI function to help you switch a honeycomb or grid-style interface for a smooth user experience.



Together with solid display and UI excellence come features that assist your daily work-life balance. There's Bluetooth calling with a loud and clear speaker for rich audio – be it calls or music playback. Additionally, the built-in high-definition microphone helps with superior voice clarity so you can be heard loud and clear at the other end. Now you can instantly and easily answer or make calls right from your wrist using a large dial pad or from the access log and contact list.



Built using an advanced Realtek Chipset, the Inbase Urban Lyf M has a high performance apart from some of the latest features. A Rotate Crown is one of its USPs that allows you to quickly and swiftly scroll through your list of notifications, calls, apps or functions. The Lyf M features an outstanding battery life; it gets fully charged in 2 hours and offers up to 8 whole days of battery life and 30 days of standby time so you don't frequently hit the charging station.



The wearable also doubles as your health and fitness buddy. It features continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring and blood pressure monitoring so you can stay at the top of your health. Additionally, a step count and multiple sports modes help measure your activities. Running, Walking, Skipping, Cycling, Badminton, Basketball, Football, and Swimming are now part of Lyf M's responsibility as your personal trainer. And if you need some more help, you can take advantage of the built-in breath training function or keep a track of your physiological cycle.

Heading out for your daily run, simply set an alarm or get weather forecasts right on your wrist before you step outdoors. Keep your worries at bay as Urban Lyf M is IP68 dust and water-resistant, so you can easily wear it in the pool or for a shower. The watch comes in a zinc-alloy casing and is equipped with a high-quality sweat-resistant and skin-friendly silicone strap.

And all of the above can be controlled by just using your voice – the Inbase Urban Lyf M incorporates Google Assistant and Siri. With Activated Voice Assistance you can communicate with your device and get the work done easily. Ask for weather forecasts, get the latest updates on your cricket scores, set your timers and alarms, or control your music with simple voice commands.

Pricing and Availability:

The Inbase Urban Lyf M has an introductory price of INR 3,999 users can buy it from the company's official website inbasetech.in and other leading retail outlets backed with a 12 months warranty. So head out in style with the feature-rich and highly versatile Inbase Urban Lyf M available in stunning colour options that suits your mood. Take your pick – Black Dial with a Black strap, Rose Gold Dial with a Violet Strap or the Silver Dial with a Grey Strap – you won't regret it.

About Inbase:

Inbasetech is a company formed with the sole purpose of enhancing the mobile experience, by means of accessories that take the consumers a step closer to enhancing the life of their product and staying in vogue at the same time. People at Inbasetech celebrate life with passion and they care about their gadgets as much as you do. Inbasetech is here to achieve an enhanced experience with technology and bring you products that match the needs of a diversified user base. The brand strives to push the boundaries of innovation just to ensure a greater user experience. From Cases and Covers to high-end lifestyle gadgets, the brand has brought in smart Bluetooth audio devices, TWS, earphones, power banks, Air pod accessories, car and bike mounts, tablet accessories, power adapters & cables all under one roof.