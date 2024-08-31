India to Host First BGMI LAN Tournament: Date, Place and More

India is all set to host its first-ever BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) LAN event this November in Goa, marking a significant milestone for the country's esports scene. This highly anticipated tournament is part of the broader "Create in India Challenge Season 1," encompassing 25 competitions across gaming, animation, music, and visual arts. The event is set to attract teams from both India and abroad, with registration now open for Indian teams eager to compete.



The BGMI tournament is one of three esports competitions announced by the Indian Government, with eFootball and WCC3 being the other featured games. This initiative underscores the government's growing commitment to fostering the gaming and esports industry in India. PM Narendra Modi has been vocal about supporting this burgeoning sector, aiming to position India as a global hub for esports.

The tournament will kick off with online qualifiers held in four phases:

- September 1 to 15

- September 18 to October 2

- October 4 to 19

- October 21 to November 4

The top three teams from each qualifier will secure a spot in the Grand Finals, making up a total of 12 teams. Additionally, four international teams will be directly invited, bringing the total number of finalists to 16. These teams will then compete in the LAN event in Goa from November 20 to 24. The excitement will be streamed live on YouTube, covering the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Grand Finals.

While the names of the international teams have yet to be announced, this tournament is expected to draw substantial interest and significantly boost the Indian esports scene. Although states like Bihar have previously hosted esports events, this is the first time the Indian government has organized such a large-scale competition. This initiative follows the successful 2023 BGMI Invitational hosted by Krafton, which featured top teams from India and Korea.