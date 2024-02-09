Indian Government Issues Urgent Alert for Google Chrome Users; Check

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) has flagged high-risk vulnerabilities within Google Chrome OS, prompting an urgent call to action for users. Specifically identified in security note CIVN-2024-0031, these vulnerabilities pose significant threats to users operating versions of Google Chrome OS prior to 114.0.5735.350 (Platform Version: 15437.90.0) on the LTS channel.

Remote attackers could exploit these vulnerabilities to execute arbitrary code, gain elevated privileges, bypass security measures, or induce denial of service conditions. Notably, two primary vulnerabilities include "Use after free in Side Panel Search" and "Insufficient data validation in Extensions," both of which expose users to potential exploitation by remote attackers.

To mitigate these risks, Cert-In strongly advocates for the immediate update of Google Chrome to the latest available version, which incorporates essential security patches. Users should prioritize updating their Google Chrome OS installations to version 114.0.5735.350 or later to benefit from enhanced system security measures.

Furthermore, users are encouraged to exercise vigilance while browsing the internet, particularly when encountering unfamiliar or suspicious websites. Avoiding interactions with unsolicited emails, messages, and links from untrusted sources can help mitigate potential threats. Implementing robust security measures, including reputable antivirus software, regular software updates, and firewall activation, is also advised to bolster defense mechanisms against cyber threats.

In duo with cybersecurity efforts, CERT-In is hosting the "Cyber Swachhta Fortnight" from February 1 to 15, 2024. This initiative aims to fortify the nation's digital security infrastructure by combatting botnet infections, a prevalent cyber threat. As part of this initiative, CERT-In has introduced the 'Cyber Swachhta Kendra' (CSK), offering the eScan Botnet Scanning & Cleaning Toolkit developed in collaboration with eScan, a renowned cybersecurity solutions provider. This toolkit empowers citizens to scan and cleanse their devices, fortifying them against potential botnet infections and contributing to a safer digital ecosystem. Indian Govt advises immediate Google Chrome update due to critical vulnerabilities, emphasizing cybersecurity amidst 'Cyber Swachhta Fortnight'.



