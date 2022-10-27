Indian Government talks to Apple to fix iPhone 14 supply issue

Since the iPhone 14 phones were launched in India in early September, their availability could have improved. In particular, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which are the most expensive, costing more than Rs 1,20,000 in India, have been hard to find. It is possible to buy them in India, but often the time between purchase and delivery, for example, if purchased from the Apple India Store, is weeks. However, it is interesting to see that the Indian government has also weighed in on the issue. As noted in comments by IT Minister (MoS) Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the government has been in talks with Apple to fix iPhone 14 supply issues in India.



On Twitter recently, when a user lamented the lack of iPhone 14 Pro stock in India, Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skills Development, Electronics and Technology, offered insight. Quoting the original tweet, the minister said: "I hv spoken wth Apple n they hv said while iphone14 demand is being met also wth india productn, the iphone14 pro demand has surged n is facing supply constraints which they r addressing pvt sales are probably "alternate" supply channels."





The tweet that the minister shared noted, "Sad to see that #Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max versions have been out of stock since weeks in Delhi NCR but several private sellers ready to sell it in black with all cash. Deliberate unavailability being made for profits?"

The tweet had tagged "@Apple @Rajeev_GoI @AshwiniVaishnaw @AmitShah @HMOIndia".

While it's still interesting to see that the iPhone 14 supply shortage in India, even more so given the fact that most people in India can't afford these phones, is a big enough problem that the Indian government justify your direct intervention.

On the other hand, the Indian government may be interested in supplying iPhone 14s in the country because some of these phones are made here in India. Supply issues may lead some to speculate that Indian manufacturing isn't robust enough to handle the production of something like an iPhone, speculation the government wouldn't want out at a time when it's trying to push "made in India" message. Or perhaps the minister was simply concerned that so many in India would find it difficult to keep iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in stock, particularly people who are used to walking into a store, paying and walking out with the product.

As far as Apple is concerned, the company has not officially commented on supply issues surrounding the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14. But we did learn from sources that the company had unusually strong demand for iPhones ahead of Diwali in the country. We also know, anecdotally and by looking at delivery estimates at the Apple India Store, that the iPhone 14 Pro is in short supply in India. The reasons for the supply shortage are still unclear, although it is likely due to supply chain and production disruption in China due to that country's "zero covid" policy that has thrown several industries into disarray.