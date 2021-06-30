Indian Users to get New Google Messages features exclusively

A couple of new Google Messages features have been announced, and in particular, it will be exclusively for users in India. The Google Messages app on Android will now make it easier for users to categorize the different types of messages they receive in addition to personal conversations. This includes transactions, promotions, receipts, order confirmations, and more. Google has also introduced the option for users to remove OTPs from the Messages app automatically.





Google Messages will now sort your messages into different categories for easier viewing regarding the new features. Google said the app uses machine learning technology to sort messages in the correct order automatically. These categories include personnel, transactions, OTP, and offers. Will add bank transactions and invoices to the transactions tab, and conversations with the saved numbers will be available in the personal tab. Google Messages will continue to show you the chronological list of messages on the home screen. You can see the different categories at the top of the screen.



Google Messages will also help you keep your inbox free by automatically deleting OTPs. Users will now have the option to delete one-time passwords 24 hours after they are received automatically. This way, users don't have to delete messages manually. OTPs naturally expire after a few minutes, but this feature can help keep your inbox clean. Google Messages will display a suggestion message to delete OTPs after 24 hours automatically, and users will only have to confirm it.

