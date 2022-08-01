Infinix Hot 12 Pro to launch tomorrow; find specifications

Infinix is ​​set to launch the Hot 12 Pro on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The company claims that the phone is a professional multitasker. The phone will be available with 8G of RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. As per the information on Flipkart, the Infinix Hot 12 Pro has a 6.6 HD+ display, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. If you are eagerly waiting for the Infinix Hot 12 Pro to hit the market, this is all you need to know.



Infinix Hot 12 Pro: Features and Specifications



Apart from a 6.6 HD+ display, the other insights revealed about the Infinix Hot 12 Pro is that it will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 18W Type-C fast charger. The phone will also sport a 50MP dual camera. However, the company has not revealed any details regarding the front camera. Also, there is no information about the processor and the phone's price, so we need to wait for the launch to know about it.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus



After a day of the Infinix Hot 12 Pro launch, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus will go on sale on Wednesday, August 3. The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs. 7,999.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus: Specifications



The Infinix Smart 6 Plus will be available in two colour options: Miracle Black and Tranquil Sea Blue. The phone with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage expandable up to 512 GB is powered by the Mediatek Helio G25 processor and has a 6.82-inch HD+ screen. It supports a dual rear camera setup (8 MP + depth lens) and a 5 MP front camera. The smartphone will be powered by a 5000mAH battery.

If you want to buy the phone, you need to visit Flipkart once the Infinix Smart 6 Plus goes on sale and look for it. Select the colour variant you want to buy, check the details mentioned on the e-commerce website, click buy now, and complete the checkout process to buy the phone.