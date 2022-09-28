Infinix Zero Ultra 5G global launch on October 5

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G launch is set to launch globally on October 5. The company confirmed the launch through its Twitter account. The phone has been in the news for the past few weeks due to its great 180W Thunder charging support. The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is designed to support Infinix 180W Thunder Charge technology. Furthermore, purported live images of the smartphone have also surfaced online, suggesting that the phone will pack a 200-megapixel primary camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood. From the launch date to the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G specifications here.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G: Release date

Infinix has confirmed that the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G launch will take place on October 5. As per the information shared by the company on Twitter, Infinix has renewed its corporate partnership with Royal Museums Greenwich for the launch of the upcoming phone. The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G launch poster featured stars and a planet. This could suggest satellite connectivity, as we saw at Apple's 'Far Away' event, or it could be a mode related to photography.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G: Specifications Leaked

A recent report leaked some live images of the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G, suggesting that the smartphone may ship with a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel main sensor. The main shooter is also rumored to support optical image stabilization (OIS). The phone is likely to have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. As reported by Newzonly, the phone will come in two color options with a hole-punch display.

For software support, the upcoming Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is expected to run on Android 12. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.