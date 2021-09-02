Instagram Down: Errors in Messages as Global Outage Affects Million Users

Look like Instagram is down as a lot of people are unable to use the app. Several users on Twitter are reporting that Instagram is not working properly. Some people noted that Instagram crashed or was unable to load any post. Some of the users also have issues in sending Direct Messages (DMs) to friends. Instagram has not issued any statement regarding the same.



Many users are also getting a message from Instagram saying "We are sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again." At present, we are not clear what is the exact problem with Instagram. The company hasn't yet acknowledged the error and confirmed details.

As per downtime tracking site, Down detector, thousands of Instagram users are experiencing issues with the social networking app. Almost 47 percent of Instagram users are not able to use the app properly, 27 percent are facing issues with the web version of the app and 26 percent are witnessing server connection issues.





me apologising to my internet after blaming it for insta being down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/6MKZaEP7JE — chihiro (@yuutange) September 2, 2021





The site suggests that people started facing issues early afternoon and it hasn't been resolved yet. Instagram is working fine for some users, but people are continuously reporting on Twitter that they are experiencing issues with Instagram. Is Instagram working fine for you?

