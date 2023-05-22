Live
Instagram restores service after a major global outage
Instagram users worldwide are experiencing issues with the app and the website, according to Downdetector. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, owns Instagram.
Instagram, Meta Platform Inc's (META.O) was down for worldwide users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, Reuters reported. The app experienced a nearly two-hour outage on Sunday night due to a technical issue that disrupted services for thousands of people.
Whenever trying to load a user’s home feed, the app says, “Sorry, something went wrong,” or just “Sorry, couldn’t refresh feed”.
"Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.
Instagram did not disclose the number of users affected by the outage. However, Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website, showed more than 100,000 incidents in the US, 24,000 in Canada, and more than 56,000 in Great Britain.
Downdetector keeps track of outages by collecting status reports from multiple sources, including users. More than 180,000 users reported problems accessing Instagram at the peak of the outage, with more than 24,000 users in Canada and more than 56,000 users in Britain reporting problems, Reuters reported.
After the service was back, Instagram shared on Twitter, "Instagram is back! Sorry for the trouble - we had a brief outage earlier and resolved the issue that caused it."