Instagram to allow remix all new public video on its platform

Instagram is extending its 'remix' feature to all public videos on the platform. The Meta-owned photo-sharing platform is rolling out a new feature where users can remix any new public video they see on Instagram. Videos posted before launch will not get affected.

"To expand the possibilities for how you can create and collaborate with your audience, you can now remix any video on Instagram, including both feed videos and reels," Instagram said in a post on the official Instagram creators account.

The platform first introduced a new 'remix' feature for its Reels short video tool last year. The feature allows users to upload their reels alongside another that already exists, similar to the popular "duets" feature on TikTok.

Users will be able to record a new reel or upload a pre-recorded video to mix with an already existing reel. They will also have the option to edit, such as controlling the volume of the original audio or your audio, adding a voiceover, among other options.

Remix This Video

Now, this Remix feature has been extended to include all public videos on its platform. Users will be able to remix an Instagram video, similar to Reels, by tapping on the three-dot menu and selecting "Remix This Video." They will be allowed to record their response or add a video from their camera roll or gallery. Users can also trim the video if it is too long. Remixes can be up to 60 seconds long.

Users also get access to the editing features available with Reels remixes while remixing a public video. "Your remix of an Instagram video will be viewable anywhere you share Reels," Instagram said.

For public videos uploaded prior to release, users will need to choose "Allow Remix" on that video to allow other users to remix the video. Users can change their Remix preferences for videos and feed reels at any time in Settings.

When someone remixes a user's Instagram video, it will display their Instagram username and Remix with their username at the bottom. "Anyone on Instagram can tap Remix with [your username] to watch your original video and create their own remix. This is another avenue to help you get discovered by new audiences," Instagram said.