Live
- Teacher comes with a thrilling treat on Sri Rama Navami
- Osey Arundhati title Song creates a Stir Online
- ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram on his birthday with the first glimpse of the highly anticipated Tamil film THANGALAAN
- Producer Venu Donepudi Started The Project With Working Title 'Journey To Ayodhya' On The Occasion Of Srirama Navami
- Actress Samyuktha Launches 'Adishakti': A Sacred Initiative for Women's Empowerment
- Nara Rohit’s 20th Film Sundarakanda, First Look Unveiled
- Samsung aims for Rs 10,000 cr revenue from its AI TV business in India
- World Heritage Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and All You Need to Know
- 10 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Chernihiv: Zelensky
- Tourists In Kerala's Kochi City Accused of Destroying Pro-Palestine Boards
Just In
Intel builds 1st large-scale neuromorphic system to enable sustainable AI
Chip maker Intel on Wednesday announced that it has built the world's largest neuromorphic system called 'Hala Point' to enable more sustainable artificial intelligence (AI).
Chip maker Intel on Wednesday announced that it has built the world's largest neuromorphic system called 'Hala Point' to enable more sustainable artificial intelligence (AI).
Initially deployed at Sandia National Laboratories, this large-scale neuromorphic system utilises Intel’s 'Loihi 2' processor, aims at supporting research for future brain-inspired AI, and tackles challenges related to the efficiency and sustainability of today's AI, the company said.
"The industry needs fundamentally new approaches capable of scaling. For that reason, we developed Hala Point, which combines deep learning efficiency with novel brain-inspired learning and optimisation capabilities," Mike Davies, director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab at Intel Labs, said in a statement.
According to the company, Hala Point demonstrates state-of-the-art computational efficiencies on mainstream AI workloads.
Its unique capabilities could enable future real-time continuous learning for AI applications such as scientific and engineering problem-solving, logistics, smart city infrastructure management, large language models (LLMs) and AI agents.
"Conducting research with a system of this size will allow us to keep pace with AI’s evolution in fields ranging from commercial to defence to basic science," said Craig Vineyard, Hala Point Team Lead, Sandia National Laboratories.
Researchers plan to use Hala Point for advanced brain-scale computing research. The organisation will focus on solving scientific computing problems in device physics, computer architecture, computer science and informatics, the company said.
Currently, Hala Point is a research prototype that will advance the capabilities of future commercial systems. Intel expects that such lessons will lead to practical advancements, such as the ability for LLMs (large language models) to learn continuously from new data.
It supports up to 1.15 billion neurons and 128 billion synapses distributed over 140,544 neuromorphic processing cores, consuming a maximum of 2,600 watts of power.