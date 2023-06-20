International Yoga Day: 5 best yoga apps for a healthier life

Yoga offers physical and mental health benefits to people of all ages. Whether you're going through an illness, recovering from surgery, or living with a chronic condition, yoga can become an integral part of your treatment and potentially speed up healing. Whether you're a beginner looking for an app that covers all the basics or a seasoned yogi looking for free yoga apps to inspire you for your next session, we can guarantee there's something for you on the list below. On this International Yoga Day, we have compiled a list of the best yoga apps that you can use to start a journey to a healthier life. Look and see what each app offers and what makes them different from the others.

Asana Rebel - The best yoga app for weight loss





This one of the best free yoga apps includes over 100 workouts designed by experienced yoga instructors and tailored to your fitness goals. This one of the best free yoga apps for seniors allows you to set reminders to exercise, meditate, and even drink water. He recommends classes based on the time of day, with more energizing, high-intensity workouts recommended in the morning and restorative yoga and meditation sessions in the evening. But you can select any workout by refining your search. This free yoga app for beginners also features quizzes for users to help them learn about health.



Daily Yoga - The best app for yoga





Looking for the best yoga pilates app? Daily yoga may be your answer. It is one of the comprehensive yoga apps that offers six programs and 13 free sessions for its users. For beginners, it offers several getting-started guides and helps build a solid repertoire before indulging in more complex asanas and exercises. It has won many awards, including Best Yoga App of the Year 2016-2019 by Healthline. It offers 500+ asanas, 70+ yoga programs, 500+ guided yoga classes, Pilates, meditation sessions, and a huge collection of pose libraries, explaining each pose in great detail.



5-Minute Yoga - The best 5-minute yoga app





One of the best yoga apps, 5 Minute Yoga offers various asanas and exercises to help people improve their physical and mental health and activate their chakras. This is one of the best yoga meditation apps that help you create your daily plans and stick to them rigorously. All workouts are explained with detailed instructions and pictures. All sessions are designed to be completed in 5 minutes and give you maximum results in minimum time.



Yoga Studio - The best application for yoga





One of the highest-rated yoga apps, Yoga Studio, is the go-to app for many yoga lovers who have been using it to learn yoga and monitor their progress. You can turn any place into your training place with this app. One of the best yoga exercise apps, it allows you to have complete control of your yoga learning. You can pay for, create, customize and schedule HD VIDEO yoga classes that expert instructors explain through narrations. The best yoga app for beginners offers a 2-week free trial before you can purchase one of its many plans.



Yours App - The best yoga app for beginners





One of the best yoga apps, Yours App, is a tool designed by experts to help users achieve a more relaxed mind. The yoga app includes breathing exercises, yoga training videos, meditation courses, and more to help users feel better. In this best yoga app for beginners, you can also listen to relaxing music, sleep stories, and ambient sounds for a better relaxing experience.



Yoga has been around for hundreds of years and has been perfected for generations to meet today's needs. It has a worldwide following who lives a life inspired by yoga. These yoga apps are some of the best apps available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.