iOS 15: New Features and Improvements 

iOS 15 is packed with new features that help you connect with others, be more present and in the moment, explore the world, and use powerful intelligence to do more with iPhone than ever before.

New experiences

True connections

Staying in touch is more essential than ever. With SharePlay, they can watch together, listen together, and share their screen directly within FaceTime. FaceTime calls also sound and feels more natural. And Messages makes it even easier to find and enjoy great content shared by friends and family.

Facetime

Introducing SharePlay

Have FaceTime conversations while watching TV shows and movies, listening to music or sharing your screen with SharePlay. It's a whole new way to have experiences with family and friends, no matter the distance.

Watch and listen together

Stream movies and TV shows while on a FaceTime call with friends. With synchronized playback and controls, you'll see everyone laugh, jump, and react to the same moments at the same time. And the volume adjusts automatically so you can keep talking while you watch.

Get together and listen to an album with friends. The whole group can watch what's next and add songs to a shared queue with synchronized playback and easy-to-use controls.

Share your screen

Share your screen with everyone on your FaceTime call. Browse apartment listings, swipe through a photo album or plan your next group vacation, all while seeing and talking to each other.

Grid view

The grid view shows the people on your FaceTime call in tiles of the same size, so you can have better conversations with a large group. The speaker is automatically highlighted so you always know who is speaking.

Portrait mode

Inspired by in-camera Portrait mode, this new video effect puts the focus on you, not what's behind you.

Microphone modes

Voice isolation minimizes background noise and puts your voice front and centre. When the music or sounds around you are as important as what you have to say, Wide Spectrum leaves the ambient sound unfiltered.

Schedule and share FaceTime calls with a unique web link

Invite anyone to FaceTime

Now you can send your friends and family a link to connect on FaceTime, even if they use Windows or Android. And it's still end-to-end encrypted, so your call is as private and secure as any other FaceTime call.

Messages and Memoji

New Memoji

Now you can choose outfits for your Memoji and express yourself with new stickers. Represent your look and style with multi-coloured hats. And accessibility customizations now include cochlear implants, oxygen tubing, and soft helmets.

Photo Collections

Multiple photos in Messages now appear as a collage or a stylish stack of images that you can slide through. Tap to view them all as a grid or add a Quick Tapback. And save them to your library with just a few taps.

New ways of looking at the world

Exploration has never looked better. Maps offer amazing new details that go beyond just getting you from point A to point B. Safari offers even more ways to explore online. And Wallet provides a single and secure place to store your most personal information.

Maps

All-new urban experience

Explore cities in unprecedented detail for roads, neighbourhoods, trees, buildings, and more. Visit amazing 3D landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge in both day and dark mode maps.

New driving functions

Maps now offer drivers incredible road details such as turn lanes, crosswalks, and bike lanes; street-level perspectives as you approach complex exchanges; and a new dedicated driving map that helps you see current incidents and traffic conditions at a glance.

Immersive walking instructions

Get to your destination with step-by-step instructions that you can view in augmented reality.

New transit features

The public transport integration shows nearby stations and transit times and allows you to pin favourite routes at the top.

Safari

New tab bar design

Reimagined for the way we navigate today, the new tab bar maximizes your screen real estate and stays out of the way as you scroll and explore. It's easily accessible at the bottom, so you can navigate and jump between tabs with just your thumb.

Tab groups

Save and organize your tabs in the way that best suits your needs and switch between them easily. Tab groups sync across devices so you can access your tabs from anywhere.

Wallet

ID cards

Add your driver's license or state ID to the Wallet to use when travelling and in the future at retail stores and venues.

Keys for your day today

Now your iPhone can unlock your home, your garage, your hotel room, and even your workplace.

Live text

Live text on photos

Live Text intelligently unlocks rich and useful image information, so you can make a call, send an email, or look up directions with just one tap on the highlighted text in a photo.

Live text on camera

Live Text also works in the Camera app, so you can point your iPhone's camera at text on the go and quickly take action on useful information.

Live text translation

Live Text understands seven different languages: English, Chinese, French, Italian, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. And with system-wide translation, you can simply tap and translate.

Photos

Interactive memories with a new look

Memories introduce a new interactive and immersive interface, along with new Memory Mixes that allow you to customize the appearance of your story with a song and atmosphere to match.

Health

Health app updates

Health app updates give you new ways to share data with loved ones and your healthcare team, a metric to assess your risk of falls, and trend analysis to help you understand changes in your health.

Privacy

App Privacy Report

See how apps are using the permissions you gave them, the third-party domains they contacted, and the last time they contacted.

Email privacy protection

Hide my email

Instantly generate unique and random email addresses that are forwarded to your personal inbox, so you don't have to share your real email address when filling out a form on the web or signing up for a newsletter. Hiding my email is built into Mail, Safari, and iCloud settings. *

iCloud +

iCloud has always kept your important information, such as photos, documents, and notes, safe, up-to-date, and accessible on all your devices. Now iCloud + takes that experience one step further, with an entirely new subscription that will replace current storage plans.