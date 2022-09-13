iOS 16 Released: How to Download it on your iPhone

iOS 16 has been Released! The latest Apple iPhone software update was released, and Indian users received the update notification in the late hours of September 12. However, most users will see the update notification pop up this morning. iOS 16 brings a lot of changes regarding customization and other smart features. Sadly, it's leaving behind a couple of older iPhone models this year, forcing people to upgrade to the newer iPhone 14 models that were announced last week.



If you want to try the stable version of iOS 16 right now, you need to follow these simple steps. Note that those who have pre-ordered the iPhone 14 series devices will not have to worry as these phones will come with iOS 16 pre-installed.

iOS 16: How to download

♦ Go to the Settings app on your iPhone and tap on General.

♦ Tap Software Update and wait for the page to refresh.

♦ You will see the notification to download iOS 16, where you can see all the features listed.

♦ Tap "Download and install" and enter your password.

♦ Once the download is complete, tap "Install Now".

♦ Your iPhone will restart and install the update.

♦ Once the process is complete, your iPhone will boot into iOS 16.

iOS 16: Which iPhones will be compatible with the new iOS 16 update?

List of compatible devices with iOS 16:

♦ iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

♦ iPhone X

♦ iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max

♦ iPhone XR

♦ iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

♦ iPhone 11

♦ iPhone SE 2020

♦ iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

♦ iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

♦ iPhone SE 2022

iOS 16: Which iPhones will not get it?

♦ iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

♦ iPhone SE 2016

♦ iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus