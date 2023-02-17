iOS 16.4 developer beta has new emojis, web app notifications and more

Apple has released its latest iOS developer beta 16.4, and it contains some exciting updates, including expanded emoji support, keyboard updates for specific languages, and supports web app notifications.

The new emoji is from Unicode version 15.0, released in September. Some notable icons include a shaky face emoji, a pushing hand that could be used as an "I'm going to stop you right there," and a Khanda emblem representing Sikhism.

International keyboards are also getting updates, including autocorrect enabled by default for the Korean keyboard and predictive text support for Ukrainian.

Additionally, some South Asian languages, including Gujarati, Punjabi, and Urdu, will have transliteration layouts in the new beta. Presumably, it should allow people to type words using Roman letters and not be subject to English autocorrects. For years, South Asian iPhone users, myself included, must wait for their devices to learn words via predictive text.

There's a new WebKit update included in the iOS 16.4 beta that enables notifications for web apps, announced last year at WWDC. Web apps can ask users to allow push notifications, for example, a "subscribe" button, and those permissions will be seen alongside other apps in notification settings.

Pan supports tilt (altitude) and bearing (azimuth) for anyone using Apple Pencil on compatible devices. An update for Matter accessories is included in the beta also, enabling "manual and automatic software update support" for Matter accessories. The feature could allow accessories to update directly from the Home app, which should be easier to test. In addition, MacRumors reports that the beta re-introduces the HomeKit architecture update that Apple removed from iOS 16.2.

Apple is also introducing an option to get developer updates under Software Update. The new option in the settings menu will be automatically enabled for devices enrolled in the developer program using a registered Apple ID. It will become the default way to install beta builds in the future. (Configuration profiles will no longer be used to grant access; you'll toggle the switch in the software.)

Finally, iOS 16.4 has a new option for standalone 5G support, currently announced by T-Mobile. The new feature could enable speeds of up to 3 Gbps.

Apple's latest update for the masses was iOS 16.3.1, with updates to the new iPhone and Apple Watch bug detection feature and issues with Siri Find My requests on HomePods.