iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and watchOS 11 Public Beta Versions Now Available

Apple has launched public beta versions for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and watchOS 11, offering a glimpse of upcoming features for eager developers and tech enthusiasts. This move allows users to experience the latest advancements ahead of their official release. By joining the Apple Software Program, users can participate in this early access, though not all features will be fully available until the final version is launched.



iOS 18: Key Highlights

iOS 18, the next major release of Apple's operating system for iPhone, was unveiled at the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). As the successor to iOS 17, iOS 18 introduces several exciting features:

Customization Options: The new iOS 18 enhances the customization of the Home Screen, Lock Screen, and Control Center. Users can arrange apps and widgets in any layout, including placing them above the dock. New visual effects, such as dark and tinted themes, allow for a unique look for icons and widgets. Larger icons are also an option for easier access and better visual impact.

Photos App Redesign: The Photos app has been significantly redesigned, now unifying photo libraries into a single view. This makes it easier to browse photos by themes such as recent days, favourite people and pets, and trips. Users can pin their favourite collections for quick access, and a new carousel view will highlight daily favourites, making it effortless to relive special moments.

Control Center Enhancements: The redesigned Control Center offers quicker access to frequently used controls, including media playback, Home controls, and connectivity options. Users can swipe between groups and customize the layout to their preferences. Additionally, third-party app controls can now be added for more flexibility and convenience.

Messages via Satellite and iMessage Updates: iOS 18 introduces satellite messaging in the Messages app, allowing communication without cellular or Wi-Fi connections using the same technology as the iPhone's existing satellite capabilities. iMessage also gets new text effects, enabling users to format text with bold, italics, underline, and strikethrough. Users can also use any emoji or sticker as a Tapback and schedule messages to be sent later.

Apple Intelligence: A standout feature in iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence, which combines generative models with personal context to deliver highly relevant and useful experiences. This integration enhances tasks such as language understanding and image creation, providing a more personalized user experience.

iPadOS 18 Enhancements

iPadOS 18 brings significant improvements in usability and functionality for iPad users:

Widget and Control Customization: Users can now rearrange widgets and controls to better fit their needs, making daily tasks more efficient.

Enhanced Multitasking: A new feature allows users to navigate apps more easily by morphing into a sidebar, keeping favourite apps and tools within reach. This enhances multitasking by simplifying the process of switching between app functions.

Interactive SharePlay Sessions: iPadOS 18 enables users to tap and draw on the screen during SharePlay sessions, making remote collaboration more interactive. Additionally, users can remotely control another person's iPad or iPhone, which is useful for tech support and cooperative work.

Smoother Animations: The new update introduces smoother and more responsive animations across the interface. New APIs allow developers to integrate these animations into their apps, enhancing the overall user experience.

Calculator App: The long-awaited Calculator app includes features like history tracking and unit conversions. With the Apple Pencil, users can handwrite mathematical expressions, which the app calculates and displays in a handwriting style. It supports both basic and scientific calculations and allows saving notes for future reference.

watchOS 11 Overview

While iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 bring major updates to Apple's mobile and tablet platforms, watchOS 11 continues to refine and enhance the Apple Watch experience. The public beta offers users an early look at new features designed to improve usability and functionality.

To explore these new features and more, users can join the Apple Software Program and download the public beta. This early access provides a sneak peek at what’s to come, allowing for a hands-on experience with the latest advancements in Apple's software ecosystem.