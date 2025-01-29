iOS 18.3 Brings Advanced Visual Intelligence Features to iPhone 16

Apple has officially rolled out the iOS 18.3 update, bringing new Visual Intelligence enhancements to the iPhone 16 series. While this isn’t a major iOS overhaul, the update significantly improves the Camera Control button, making it more than just a tool for adjusting camera settings.

With the iOS 18.2 update, Visual Intelligence was introduced to iPhone 16 models, offering AI-powered capabilities such as text summarization, place recognition, and real-time translations. Now, iOS 18.3 expands on these features, making the iPhone’s AI even smarter.

New Visual Intelligence Features in iOS 18.3

Visual Intelligence has already gained attention for its ability to recognize locations, open website links, and assist with text-based tasks. The iOS 18.3 update builds upon these features, introducing two major enhancements that will improve daily convenience for iPhone 16 users.

Automatic Calendar Event Creation According to a MacRumors report, Visual Intelligence will now help users set up calendar events seamlessly.

If you take a photo of a poster, flyer, or any document with an event date and time, the system will automatically detect it.

A prompt will appear at the top of the screen, allowing users to tap the date and instantly create a Calendar event.

This eliminates the need to manually enter details, making event planning quicker and more efficient. Enhanced Object Recognition The update also brings expanded recognition capabilities for plants, pets, animals, and insects.

When users point their iPhone 16 camera at an animal or plant, a tappable bubble will appear on the screen.

Tapping the bubble will provide detailed information about the species, breed, or type.

This feature is especially useful for nature lovers and pet owners who want quick, AI-driven insights.

These Visual Intelligence improvements will soon be available on iPhone 16 models with the iOS 18.3 update, making everyday tasks smarter and more intuitive.