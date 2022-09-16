iPhone 11 users to get battery meter feature

When the iOS 16 update was released globally, we discovered something very unusual. An essential and highly requested feature, the battery meter, has finally been added back to most iPhones. Most compatible iPhone devices could use it instantly to track precisely the battery percentage they had used. But surprisingly, some devices didn't get this luxury. Indeed, the function was prohibited to them. iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone XR users were unlucky. As a result, it annoyed many users. But with the release of the iOS 16.1 public beta, it looks like the iPhone 11 battery meter could become a reality.



MacRumors reported that iOS 16.1 updated this feature for all devices that previously didn't have it. The information is based on the Macrumors forums and the experience shared by Twitter users. However, we haven't personally verified this, so check it out for yourself by getting the iOS 16.1 beta or waiting for the update's official release.



iPhone 11 users to get the battery meter feature



According to MacRumors, the main problem with these devices started due to Face ID. Since Face ID takes up a considerable amount of space on the top row of the device, there wasn't enough room to display the battery meter. The iPhone 11 devices were left out due to their smaller size compared to the other larger models. However, Apple has noted this, and the next update will presumably fix the aspect ratio of items to add this feature for iPhone 11 and other devices.

iPhones to get battery percentage feature with the iOS 16



iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max; iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max; iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max; iPhone X, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max; iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; and iPhone SE 2nd and 3rd generation.