iPhone 13 Discount on Flipkart: From Discount to Exchange Offer; Get the Best Deal Today

The Apple iPhone 13 price has been drastically reduced on Flipkart. In addition, the e-commerce website offers discounts, trade-in deals, and other deals on the latest Apple iPhone.



You can get a good deal on the iPhone 13 today. The price of the new iPhone 13 on Flipkart has significantly been reduced, and, together with other options, it can cause a significant price drop. In addition, the E-commerce website offers discounts, trade-in deals, and banking deals on Apple iPhone 13. Sound exciting? It is challenging to get discount deals on Apple iPhones and today is the day you can do it. You can avail of an iPhone 13 originally priced at Rs. 79,900 for Rs. 56,400 on Flipkart, combining the discount and the exchange offer. Here's all that you need to know about the latest iPhone 13 price drop.

iPhone 13 price on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 13 (128GB, Pink) can be purchased at Rs. 74,900 at a 6 percent discount from its market or retail price of Rs. 79,900 on Flipkart. That is, you can buy the phone at a discount of Rs. 5,000. But wait, this isn't it yet! You can further get a price cut for the iPhone by taking advantage of deals and coupons.

iPhone 13 price on Flipkart: Exchange offer

If you buy the iPhone 13 through the trade-in offer, you can get up to Rs. 18,500 discount. After which, the iPhone price will drop to Rs. 56,400 on Flipkart. However, you need to enter your PIN code and check whether the trade offer is available in your place or not. Also, the trade-in discount price depends on the model of the phone you are trading in and its condition.

iPhone 13 price on Flipkart: Banking offers

Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can get unlimited 5 percent cashback. In addition, if you make a UPI transaction, you can get an extra Rs. 200 discount.

iPhone 13 on Flipkart: Gifts

You can get a free 6-month subscription to Gaana Plus, Rs. 100 cashback on ZebPay, and up to 25 percent off PharmEasy.

iPhone 13 on Flipkart: Other variants

The 256 GB variant of the iPhone 13 is available at a 5 percent discount, meaning it can be purchased for Rs. 84,900. The 512 GB variant of the phone is available for Rs. 1,04,900 at a 4 percent discount on the e-commerce website. We should note that the bank offers and gifts are the same as the 128 GB variant for all other variants.