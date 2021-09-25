iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro hit by bug; Instagram is quick to fix

Instagram has released a new update for iOS on the App Store that fixes two of its annoying bugs. The latest update brings fixes for bugs leading to Stories without audio in iOS 15 and the layout issue in iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro users. The iOS 15 issue not involving audio in Instagram Stories has been around since iOS 15 first beta version and the iPhone 13 problem regarding design is relatively new. However, iOS users on Instagram can breathe a sigh of relief as both have been fixed.



Since the first beta version of iOS 15, the Instagram application did not play videos with audio when the iPhone ringer switch was in silent mode. Even if users tried to turn up the volume, these stories and videos in the feed remained without audio. This issue has been fixed with update 206.1. Instagram has implemented this solution after receiving complaints from various users and now it works as it is supposed to.

On the new Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, the latest update has also addressed the Instagram design issue. Thanks to the new notch design on the latest iPhones, the top bar of the Instagram app was incorrectly positioned below the iOS status bar. This was causing problems when opening Instagram messages and also using the search function in the app. We faced this issue ourselves on our review devices and can confirm that the layout issue on Instagram has now been fixed with the new update.

The latest update is now available on the Apple App Store, so all you need to do is head over and hit the "update" button on the app page.



