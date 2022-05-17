iPhone 13 price slashed ahead of iPhone 14 launch

iPhone 13 price slash: As the long-awaited launch of the iPhone 14 draws closer, the deals on the existing iPhone 13 just keep getting better. If you have been looking for a new smartphone and have been looking at an iPhone, then this offer is just for you. You have the opportunity to have the latest iPhone, but you have it at a very attractive price. Yes, right now Amazon has a limited time offer where you can take home iPhone 13 128GB for Rs. 51,350 including an exchange offer. That's a massive Rs. 28,550 discount. However, before proceeding, you should be aware of the details of this agreement. Read on to know all about it.



The iPhone 13 is Apple's latest smartphone and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with the Apple A15 Bionic chipset and Apple's proprietary GPU. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it offers a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. The smartphone on offer has 128 GB of storage. Also, know that the launch of the Apple iPhone 14 will probably happen in October or November.

iPhone 13 price slash on Amazon

On Amazon, you can take advantage of this offer right now. The 128GB iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 79,900. However, there is a fixed discount of Rs. 10,000, bringing the price of the smartphone down to Rs. 69,900. While this in itself is an attractive offer, there is more to this iPhone 13 price cut deal. There is a trade-in offer that gets you up to Rs. 18,550 discount when you trade in an older device. If you can get the full value of the trade-in offer, the price of the smartphone drops to Rs. 51,350. And even if you can't get full value, as long as you have a working smartphone, you'll get a discount.

So if this deal attracted you, just head over to Amazon's website and take a look at the discount your old device can offer you.