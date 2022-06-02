iPhone 14 Launch Date Leaked; check out

Amidst all the speculation about the iPhone 14 release date, leaks suggest that this particular date could be when Apple officially unveils the next-generation Apple smartphones.



Speculation about the release date of the iPhone 14 has grown significantly in the past week, especially after Apple's suppliers' delay in supplying the components was made public. Chinese suppliers to the Cupertino-based tech giant have been struggling to reopen amid COVID-19-related restrictions in China. It was earlier believed that it could delay the manufacturing timelines of the iPhone 14. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that no delays were expected at the time. So that leaves us with a question: when exactly will the iPhone 14 launch happen? And based on the leaks, we might have the exact date for the release. Read on to find out.



iPhone 14 launch: Apple event history



It's interesting to look at Apple's iPhone releases in recent years. A glance highlights that there has only been one instance where Apple held its event in October in the last eight years. It was in 2020 due to the growing global pandemic. The rest of the seven times were scheduled for September.

And not just anytime in September; it always takes place in the second week of September. And at least five times, it was the second Wednesday of September. But the last two years have broken that format with the 2020 iPhone 12 lineup launching in a different month and the 2021 iPhone 13 launching, albeit still in September, on the second Tuesday of the month, in the third week. So what do the leaks suggest?



iPhone 14 launch: What do the leaks suggest?



Leaks from iDropNews suggested that Apple's event launch could be in week 37 of the year. This translates to the week of September 12. Based on Apple's historic trends, the closest speculated date could be Tuesday, September 13. Apple may not go for the second Wednesday of the month because, just like in 2021, the second Wednesday falls pretty early on September 7. However, keep in mind that this is pure speculation, and no official communication has been received from Apple regarding release dates. Therefore, we recommend that you wait a little longer until more concrete information is revealed.