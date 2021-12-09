iPhone 14 to bid goodbye to the notch next year



The iPhone 14 could finally get rid of the controversial notch! Based on the latest rumours, it appears that Apple has settled on the idea of a notch-less iPhone starting next year. As with all of Apple's "new" features, it's the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max that will remove the notch. Instead, don't expect Apple to opt for the under-screen camera technology that Samsung used in the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Instead, Apple is opting for the perforated cutout design that we've seen on Android phones for ages. Additionally, the Elec report suggests that Apple has settled for HIAA (Hole in Active Area) display technology for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

No more notch for iPhone 14 Pro

However, this perforated-cut design is limited to the Pro models only. The base iPhone 14 models, which have variants with a 6-inch screen and the 6.7-inch Max model, will still keep the notch. There's no word on how the hole cutouts will accommodate Apple's multiple sensors for Face ID.

It is even mentioned that LG plans to make a similar screen for the iPhone, but it will not be ready in time for the launch of the iPhone 14. The screen made by Samsung will be an LTPO panel, which means that the variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz will return on Pro models. Rumours also suggest that the 120Hz ProMotion will hit regular iPhone 14 models next year.

What remains to be seen is how the new technology is implemented. On Android phones, the punch cutout is usually a tiny hole that houses a single front camera. However, some manufacturers have used a pill-shaped cutout to hold infrared face scanners and various front-facing cameras. Since the iPhone's notch has four sensors, will Apple settle for the pill-shaped cutout?