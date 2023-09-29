iPhone 15 Pro Max is out of stock! Kow why?

Apple launched its iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event on September 12, and the devices went on sale on September 22. However, even before Apple started shipping these devices, the iPhone 15 series was out of stock for weeks, leaving potential customers empty-handed. While this shortage is not limited to a single variant, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the top-of-the-line device, is seeing the highest demand, and the device will be out of stock until November in some places. Although initial reports attributed this to Apple having difficulty manufacturing the components needed for its high-end iPhone, a new report has shed light on another reason behind this shortfall: resellers.

Resellers target iPhone 15

For those who don't know, scalping is a bad practice and involves purchasing wholesale products that are currently in high demand and then reselling them at a price considerably higher than their retail price. They are known for selling new technological devices, such as smartphones and game consoles, in high demand upon launch. According to a report from 9to5Mac, even Apple's new iPhone 15 series has not been able to protect itself from resellers as they used bots to purchase millions of dollars worth of iPhones on Apple's website as soon as the devices went on sale.

This was reported by cybersecurity company Kasada, which revealed that resellers used an all-in-one bot, which was initially used to purchase high-demand sneakers, to place wholesale orders for the iPhone 15 series, especially the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15. Pro Max. The report suggests that these devices offer a profit margin of nearly $300 for each device sold. According to the report, one of the AIO robots used for scalping ordered almost 2,500 iPhone 15s in a single day, meaning a staggering $750,000 profit by reselling them at a higher price.