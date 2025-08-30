Live
iPhone 15 Pro Max Price Slashes in India as iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Nears: Which One Should You Buy?
With the iPhone 17 Pro Max set to launch, major discounts on the iPhone 15 Pro Max are attracting Indian buyers.
As Apple gears up for the much-awaited launch of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Indian smartphone buyers are eyeing the potential price drop of older-generation iPhones. Among them, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which debuted two years ago, is now available at significant discounts across e-commerce platforms, making it a tempting option for those seeking a premium iPhone under ₹1 lakh. But is it worth buying a two-year-old flagship when the iPhone 17 Pro Max is around the corner? Let’s compare.
Price in India
The iPhone 15 Pro Max was launched in India at ₹1,44,990 for the 256GB variant. Currently, discounts on Flipkart have already pushed its price below ₹1 lakh, and with the iPhone 17 Pro Max hitting the shelves soon, further price cuts are expected.
In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to carry a hefty price tag of around ₹1,64,990 for the same 256GB storage model. Apple is likely to increase the overall pricing of the iPhone 17 lineup, making the latest Pro Max one of the costliest flagships in India to date.
Design and Display
The iPhone 15 Pro Max was a breakthrough model, introducing Apple’s titanium frame and the Action Button, earning praise for durability and premium feel. It is slim at 8.2mm and weighs 221 grams.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max, however, is set for a design refresh. Apple is expected to bring an aluminium frame with an expanded camera island. The phone will be slightly thicker at 8.75mm and will add a new Camera Capture button alongside the Action Button.
For displays, the iPhone 15 Pro Max houses a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a larger 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and a brighter 3000 nits output, enhancing outdoor visibility. Both models retain the Dynamic Island design.
Camera Upgrades
Apple introduced a triple-camera setup in the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a 48MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 12MP periscope telephoto with 5x zoom.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to step up the game with a 48MP triple-camera system, including a brand-new 48MP telephoto lens that may support up to 8x zoom. This could significantly enhance zoom quality and low-light photography.
Performance and Battery
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by the A17 Pro chip with 8GB of RAM, delivering excellent performance for gaming, multitasking, and long-term usage.
On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to launch with the next-generation A19 Pro processor paired with 12GB RAM. This upgrade is expected to bring faster CPU and GPU speeds along with advanced AI capabilities. In terms of battery, the iPhone 15 Pro Max packs a 4441mAh unit, while the upcoming 17 Pro Max may offer around 5000mAh, promising better endurance.
If you’re looking for Apple’s flagship experience at a lower price, the iPhone 15 Pro Max under ₹1 lakh is a strong choice. But if you want cutting-edge features, brighter display, improved zoom, and the latest performance, waiting for the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be worth the premium.