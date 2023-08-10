iPhone 15 Pro models to bring Apple next-gen A17 Bionic with 6-core GPU

Apple is all set to introduce the iPhone 15 series this year. A recent leak has now suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature the updated Apple A17 Bionic chip. The A17 Bionic is anticipated to bring substantial GPU improvements and could adopt 3nm processor technology from Apple vendor TSMC. In particular, the A17 chip could boast a maximum clock speed of 3.70 GHz.



According to recent information from an Unknownz21 (@URedditor) account, there has been a leak about Apple's upcoming A17 Bionic SoC. This new chip is reported to feature a six CPU core configuration along with six GPU cores. By comparison, the current A16 Bionic chip, used in the iPhone 14 Pro models, consists of six CPU and five GPU cores. The notable improvement in the A17 Bionic SoC lies in its maximum clock speed, which is said to reach 3.70 GHz. This marks an improvement over the A16 chip's 3.46 GHz clock rate.

Initially, this year's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were anticipated to feature 8GB of RAM. However, based on the information provided by the tipster, it appears that the iPhone 15 Pro variants will keep the same 6GB LPDDR5 RAM configuration as their predecessors. It is customary for Apple to keep the details of its iPhone's RAM configuration unrevealed.

Apple's A17 Bionic SoC is reportedly rumoured to be produced using TSMC's latest 3-nanometer manufacturing process. It is projected to drive the upcoming iPhone 16 series, scheduled for the following year.

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the long-awaited Apple iPhone 15 series launch event is rumoured to occur on September 12 or Wednesday, September 13, 2023. If the information is accurate, pre-orders for the new iPhones are said to start on September 15, with the Apple iPhone 15 series likely to hit the market for sale on September 22.

An additional report from 9to5Mac last week corroborates this schedule, stating that several carrier partners have already banned their employees from taking time off on Wednesday, September 13, due to expectations of a significant smartphone announcement that day.