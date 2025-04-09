iPhone 17 Pro Rumoured to Feature Dual-Video Recording with Front and Rear Cameras

Apple’snext big iPhone upgrade may be a game-changer for content creators. Accordingto recent leaks, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro could introduce a native dual-videorecording feature, allowing users to record video from both the front and rearcameras simultaneously.

Thisexciting addition was highlighted in a recent video from the YouTube channel FrontPage Tech, hosted by well-known tipster Jon Prosser. While the video primarily focused on upcoming iOS 19 features, it also revealed this potential camera enhancement, which is expected to debut exclusively with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Althoughsome third-party apps like Snapchat already offer similar functionality, thiswould mark the first time Apple integrates dual-camera video recording directlyinto the iPhone’s default Camera app. Such a feature is particularly appealingfor vloggers, influencers, and video creators, as it enables apicture-in-picture experience—showing both the subject and the person recordingat the same time.

It’snoteworthy that Samsung has offered similar features on its Galaxy S21 andlater models. If Apple includes this capability natively, it couldsignificantly boost the iPhone’s value for creators on platforms like YouTube,TikTok, and Instagram. Apple hasn’t officially confirmed thesedetails, so it’s best to treat the information with caution for now.

What Else to Expect from the iPhone 17 Pro Camera

Beyonddual-video recording, the iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to receive a substantialcamera overhaul. Leaks suggest Apple may ditch the familiar square camera bumpfor a more rectangular or pill-shaped module, possibly giving the phone asleeker design while also enhancing internal hardware capabilities.

A majorupgrade is expected in the front-facing camera department. Reports claim thatall iPhone 17 models, including the base variants, could come equipped with a 24-megapixelfront camera, a significant jump from the 12-megapixel sensor found in theiPhone 16 Pro. This improvement is likely to result in sharper selfies andhigher-quality video calls.

On therear, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to feature three 48-megapixel sensors:a standard wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a tetraprism periscopetelephoto lens. If true, this would make it the first iPhone to include threehigh-resolution 48MP lenses, potentially taking mobile photography to newheights.

Anotherstandout upgrade could be the inclusion of a mechanical aperture in the camerasystem. This would allow users to manually adjust the amount of light enteringthe lens, offering better control over exposure—especially helpful in low-lightor creative shooting scenarios.

With the iPhone17 series expected to launch in September, anticipation is building around whatcould be one of the most significant camera upgrades in iPhone history. Whetheryou're a casual shooter or a full-time creator, the iPhone 17 Pro might just beworth the wait.